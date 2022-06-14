What you need to know about the Odessa water situation

Here's a quick recap of everything going on with the water situation in Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is currently dealing with a water outage as crews work to repair a water main break.

While there is a lot of information circulating right now, here are the basics of what you need to know.

What is happening?

A water main break occurred in the are of 42nd Street, San Jacinto and Tom Green.

At this time the city hasn't said what the reason for the 24" broken transmission water line is. However, according to the city and State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, crews are working around the clock to fix it.

When will water be restored?

While the city doesn't have a specific time in place for when water will be restored, Mayor Javier Joven said Tuesday morning they are hoping to have the break fixed within the next 48 hours.

Is there a boil water notice?

There is currently a boil water notice for the Ector County Utility District and for most of the City of Odessa.

Anyone who is able to get any water from their faucet should boil it thoroughly before cooking with is or using it for drinking water or brushing their teeth.

Once the water has been restored, the boil water notice will remain in place for at least 24 hours while crews make sure the water is safe.

Where can I find water?

Rep. Landgraf says there will be three distribution sites for water Tuesday.

Ector County Coliseum

McKinney Park

FM 1936 and W. University

These sites will begin setting up at 1:40 p.m. More water is on the way so if citizens cannot make it to get water at this time there is no need to worry.

At this time water is limited to one case per vehicle.

Look below for the traffic flow the city is planning at this time.

What locations are shut down?

Several businesses and offices are closed Tuesday and could potentially remained closed the next few days as water issues persist.

Most schools are closed and hospitals are limiting procedures, though ERs are still open.

For a full list of closures you can click or tap here.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stick with NewsWest 9 as we work to bring you the latest information on this situation.