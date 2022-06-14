Closures and delays in the City of Odessa and Ector County

These locations are being affected by a water line break in the area. A boil water notice has been put into effect for most of Ector County.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A water line break at the intersection of 42nd Street and San Jacinto has led to a boil water notice for the City of Odessa and Ector County.

At this time, it is unclear when the boil water notice will be lifted. There are also many people in the area with either very low water pressure or no water at all.

Here is a list of businesses and offices affected by the water line break:

ECISD will be closed on 6/14

All Ector County Offices will be closed on 6/14

Odessa College will have a delayed start time of 1:00 p.m.

All Medical Center Hospital clinics will be closed on 6/14. The Emergency Department will still be open. All surgeries/procedures are cancelled on 6/14 as well

Odessa Regional Medical Center will be closed on 6/14

UTPB employees will start to work remotely at 10:00 a.m. Online classes will stay the same, but all in-person classes have been canceled.

City of Odessa offices will be closed on 6/14

City of Odessa pools and aquatic centers will be closed on 6/14