Ector Co. Health Department issues recommendations for after boil water notice is lifted

The health department suggests flushing your plumbing and discarding water filters.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Health Department is providing some tips on what to do once the boil water notice has been lifted in Odessa.

Flushing plumbing and pipes is a big priority. The department says you can run water through all cold water faucets for at least five minutes.

Anyone with an RO system should discard and replace the water filter as a precaution. This is because if water ran though it during the notice it could now be contaminated.

Restaurants should dispose of any ice made since the boil water notice was issued.

Any ice makers, glass washers, dishwashers and other equipment with water connections should be flushed, cleaned and sanitized.

At this time there is no official word on when exactly the notice will be lifted since the water still need to be tested for harmful bacteria.

Officials say tests can't begin until the plant is fully reloaded which has not happened as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

In the meantime, here are some things you can and can't do while under a boil water notice .

Additionally, if you need bottled water you can get two cases of water per vehicle for free at the Ector County Coliseum until 5 p.m.