Bottled water to be delivered to Odessa from Central Texas

Odessa Mayor Javier Joven said the City of Odessa will announce the locations of 2-3 distribution sites when the bottled water arrives.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Mayor Javier Joven has said that bottles of water are being sent from Central Texas to Odessa to help with the water crisis.

At this time, they are not distributing any water, but once the supply arrives to the City of Odessa, Joven said there will be 2-3 distribution locations. We will announce the locations of these distribution sites as soon as they are released.

Mayor Joven also hopes to have this water line break fixed within the next 48 hours.

At this time, Mayor Joven is speaking with Ector County Judge Debi Hays about possibly declaring a 'State of Emergency'.