Boil water notice put into effect for the Ector County Utility District

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been put into effect for the Ector County Utility District by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

All customers will have to boil their water before consumption. Some of those actions include washing hands/face, drinking and brushing teeth.

This is a result of a major leak in the City of Odessa water system. ECUD purchases water directly from the City of Odessa. Low distribution pressure and a water outage has been caused due to the shutdown.

Seniors, people with weaker immune systems, and children are more vulnerable to harmful bacteria that can be found in this water if it is not boiled correctly.