The break, located at the intersection of 42nd Street and San Jacinto Street, has caused flooding in the area.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is asking that citizens only use water for necessities and turn off their sprinkler systems after a water line break at the intersection of 42nd Street and San Jacinto Street.

The break has caused crews to close valves for repairs, impacting the water system.

The break also caused flooding in the streets near the intersection.