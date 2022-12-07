MISD school board chooses lone finalist for superintendent position

In a school board meeting Wednesday, Dr. Stephanie Howard was named the lone finalist for the position.

MIDLAND, Texas — In a school board meeting Wednesday night, the Midland ISD Board of Trustees announced the lone finalist for its superintendent position.

The finalist named in the meeting is Dr. Stephanie Howard.

Howard's most recent position was superintendent of Crane ISD, according to board president Bryan Murry.

The district’s Chief of Administrative Services, Kellie Spencer, took over as acting superintendent after previous superintendent Angelica Ramsey announced she was leaving.

Ramsey took a job as the 21 st superintendent of Fort Worth ISD . She had held the MISD superintendent position since February of 2021.

In the search , the school board said they were attempting to bring someone in with strong west Texas ties, as many members of the public requested.