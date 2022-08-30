Midland ISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey named lone finalist for Fort Worth ISD Superintendent position

Dr. Ramsey has been the Superintendent at Midland ISD since February of 2021.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey has been named the lone finalist for the Fort Worth ISD Superintendent position.

Dr. Ramsey was officially named the finalist during FWISD's special School Board meeting Tuesday. She has been the Superintendent for Midland ISD since February of 2021.

Ramsey had previously signed a new contract on August 1 to stay on as the Superintendent at Midland ISD through July of 2025.

During the meeting, the board heard comments from multiple viewers, some in favor of the choice with others expressing concern over the district's ratings, the size of MISD compared to FWISD and Ramsey's work on "Critical Race Theory".

Multiple people also mentioned a "leak" on the finalist's identity from a parent before Ramsey's name was ever officially mentioned by the board during the meeting.

According to WFAA in Dallas, Fort Worth ISD had been searching for a new superintendent since June when back in January, the previous Superintendent, Kent Scribner, announced that he would be retiring. Scribner had been the Superintendent for Fort Worth ISD since 2015 and his contract will officially end on August 31, 2022.

In the meantime, Fort Worth ISD did recently name current Deputy Superintendent Karen Molinar as the interim Superintendent.

Before Midland ISD, Dr. Ramsey was the Superintendent of Schools for Pleasant Valley School District in California. She also is a graduate of UTEP and was with Socorro ISD in El Paso for ten years.

Dr. Ramsey also served as the first female Superintendent in Midland ISD history.

According to Texas law, the Fort Worth ISD School Board of Education will have to wait a period of 21 days before voting on the hire.