MISD chief of administrative services named acting superintendent

MISD has named Kellie Spencer as acting superintendent. Using a search firm, the Board will now start the preliminary search for a permanent superintendent.

MIDLAND, Texas — Much came out of Midland ISD's seven hours of decision-making at their special board meeting.

A big outcome was the board unanimously appointing Kellie Spencer as the district's acting superintendent. Spencer is currently the district's chief of administrative services.

Since Spence was an acting Superintendent at her last district in Cedar Hill, the Board has confidence in her.

"She has a pretty good feel for the district and leadership team, and has been a part of that cabinet for a while now, so we have full confidence that she’ll be able to lead that work during this interim period," said Bryan Murry, MISD school board president.

With an acting superintendent now in place, the board has started the preliminary searching for a permanent one.

"As far as community input, preparing a job posting based on that input and moving forward to post that job and start receiving applications, we won’t move to interview until new board is seated hopefully November 8," said Murry.

Murry said the board is hopeful they will find someone with Texas ties who is ready to serve.

"I think we need to have a candidate that's familiar with West Texas," said Murry. "Someone who is drawn to the area, not just because of the job, but because of the people and quality of place, so we will hope that surely that one of those people would come forward that we will we be able to hire and put in that place."

Until then, Murry believes Angelica Ramsey has left her team in good hands.

"I think she was great for leading our team, and she was great for setting processes in place and hiring a good staff, and so that’s what gives us the most comfort during this interim period while we’re out a superintendent," said Murry. "Because she did put processes in place with people in place that we fully expect that we’ll keep moving forward, our teachers will thrive, and that we will continue to see more success as the years go by."