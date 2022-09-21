ECISD extends Superintendent Scott Muri’s contract

The school board unanimously voted to extended Muri’s contract through 2027.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD will be holding on to their superintendent for a little while longer.

The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to extend Dr. Scott Muri's contract through 2027.

He has been with the district since July of 2019.

The candidate for Texas Superintendent of Year took time in the meeting to thank the board, but he said it is all about the kids.

“I love serving the kids, we have 33,500 kids, certainly some of those kids may have some challenges, but at the end of the day our kids are incredible, they are deserving of great opportunities, and to me it is an honor and privilege to be able to serve them every day,” Muri said.

The announcement comes on the heels of a significant shake up in school leadership Midland.