MISD Board of Trustees hold special meeting to discuss superintendent

The community gathered Thursday to address MISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey leaving.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Board of Trustees, teachers and parents all came together Thursday to address Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey leaving the district.

"I think we did a really good job of getting Dr. Ramsey," said Bryan Murry, President of the MISD board. "Obviously she is a shining star, she's got the potential to move on, and so we will. But at the end of the day, it's about our kids, it's not about the kids in Fort Worth, so we will work our very best to make sure we will work with a contract that is good for Midland."

Public comment was made during the meeting, with some praising Ramsey and some wanting something new. Regardless, it is time to start looking for a new superintendent.

"Work on talking about who is going to step into her shoes in the interim while we're waiting, and so we'll go through that process tonight, and start figuring some of those things out," said Murry.

The board has some things in mind when it comes to choosing the next superintendent.

"Just that number one thing for us is student outcomes, and how do we change student outcomes, but the staying power behind the superintendent is having someone that is tied to West Texas, that will be here in Midland for our students," said Murry.

No decisions were made at tonight's meeting, it was just about discussion. But Murry isn't worried about the future of the district.