MISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey could be taking superintendent job at Fort Worth ISD

MIDLAND, Texas — Could a change be coming to leadership at the Midland Independent School District? It's been the talk on social media.

The Fort Worth School District is looking for a new Superintendent and some have speculated they're looking right here in West Texas.

On August 30th, Fort Worth ISD Board of Education will be having a meeting. An agenda item for the meeting will be the Board to "consider and take action to name the finalist being considered for the position of Superintendent of Schools."

Dr. Angelica Ramsey is the superintendent for MISD. According to her contract on MISD's website, she signed on as Superintendent for the term beginning August 1, 2022 and ending July 31, 2025.

However, it's rumored that she's being considered for the job in Fort Worth. NewsWest 9 has tried to verify that.

If she is announced, "according to Texas law, there is a 21 day waiting period after a School Superintendent finalist is named."

NewsWest 9 reached out to MISD School Board President who has no comment.

We also reached out to Dr. Ramsey's office, who has not gotten back to us at this time.

Fort Worth ISD Board said they are keeping the finalists confidential at this time.

Our sister station in Dallas is also working to find out more.

The sole finalist will be announced at FWISD's meeting happening Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Midland ISD will be holding a special meeting September 1st to "discuss the legal counsel with the Board's attorney regarding employment of Superintendent."