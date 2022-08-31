Dr. Angelica Ramsey looking to move on from MISD

It has been confirmed that Dr. Angelica Ramsey is the lone finalist for a superintendent job at Fort Worth ISD.

MIDLAND, Texas — It is confirmed that Dr. Angelica Ramsey is planning to leave Midland ISD.

Fort Worth ISD announced their decision to name her the lone finalist for their superintendent job at an open school board meeting last night.

Though she isn't leaving the district immediately, that hasn't stopped the public from talking about the news and also expressing their opinions on the matter.

MISD board president Bryan Murry has noticed a trend regardless of which side the people are on about the news.

"A lot of what I've seen in the questions from the community, and I've had people reach out to me directly, but I've also seen a little bit of social media, people wanting in the next superintendent someone that you know, has west Texas ties," said Murry.

Ramsey, despite being originally from California, spent an extended amount of time in El Paso, which was taken into account in the board’s original decision to appoint her in the first place.

But there are those in the community who echo what the MISD board president has heard, and feel that a local face would help.

"I would like to see someone who’s qualified, but yes, someone who’s around here, because otherwise we’re gonna end up having the same issue," said Esmy Juarez, a PTA member. "Where they come, and then they see, it makes it look like as if someone who’s coming from outside and using us as a step ladder."