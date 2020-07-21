Wreck Em Tech! Red Raider fans in Texas can now get a new TTU license plate

All plates start from only $50 a year, or as low as $35 a year when purchased for a five-year term.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Tech fans and alumni can now purchase a new Texas Tech-themed license plate to show their Red Raider pride.

The new design, featuring the school slogan, "Wreck 'Em Tech," was recently approved by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Board during their June meeting.

Texas Tech University opted for a full black background design that allows their highly recognizable red Double T logo to really pop from the plate.

My Plates is also releasing two new plate designs for SMU & Texas State that were also approved at the same meeting.

Texans wishing to purchase any of these new designs may do so by visiting www.MyPlates.com.

My Plates says that, since November 2009, Texans have purchased more than 450,000 My Plates, putting more than $80M in the general revenue fund, which helps pay for services for all Texans.