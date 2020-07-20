Fort Stockton ISD asking for parent feedback in back-to-school survey

The survey asks parents if they plan on their students learning from in-person or online classes in the upcoming school year.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Fort Stockton ISD has put out a back-to-school survey for parents to fill out.

Like many districts, Fort Stockton ISD is working out its plans for student reentry in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help get an idea of what they are facing for Fall 2020 classes, administration has set up the survey.

When filling out the survey, parents will answer questions related to their specific student, such as their name, address, grade level and if they are a new student to the district.

Parents must also answer whether they will be enrolling their child in face-to-face classes or remote learning.

They are also asking if students have access to the internet as well as what devices they have.

This survey will help prepare the district for how to conduct classes and keep students safe moving into the 2020-2021 school year.

The survey also includes a letter that all parents must read that includes the district's current plans and safety protocols already set in place.

If you missed the survey and need to take it, you can fill it out here.