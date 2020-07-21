Tutoring centers in the Permian Basin are hoping for an influx of students this fall

"None of us want the virus and we want to make sure that it is clean and safe for everybody," Sara Peterson, Midland College coordinator said.

MIDLAND, Texas — The climb back to learning is looking a little steeper this year.

A number of new materials await in the classroom, but before diving into it, a lot of students are having to catch up on last semester's work.

And tutoring centers are preparing for a significant rise in enrollment.

"There are a lot of kids out there that when school is supposed to start, it's going to be 5 and a half months since they've been in school and summer, the 2 and a half months are bad enough, but adding three more months on top of that – we're going to have a lot of kids that are just lost," David Lumpkin, Sylvan Learning Center director said.

Sylvan has already implemented safety procedures they'll continue with through the fall semester, like requiring masks, more cleaning, more sanitizer and opening up virtual tutoring as an option to older students.

Their desks are already regularly spaced.

And over at the local community colleges, they're stocking up on PPE and waiting on word from officials as to how the school year will go.

"If it's full face-to-face, then we will have the 30 tutors coming back, working their regular time slots. If it's scaled back, then we might be working with more like 10 tutors," Sara Peterson, Midland College reading and writing tutoring coordinator said.

Midland College's reading and writing lab has capability to tutor in person and online.

The center is still waiting on their order of Plexiglas and face shields.

"We do have international students and it's easier to communicate when they can see your mouth," Peterson said.