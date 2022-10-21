Breast cancer survivors walk the catwalk

Pink the Basin hosted Pink the Runway at the Midland Park Mall Friday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Breast cancer survivors and fighters walked with style for the Pink the Runway Fashion Show at the Midland Park Mall Friday.

“Well, it's fun. It's an honor, but it's a privilege you know to help get the word out about breast cancer awareness. It's very real and so we're here to have fun but we're also here to share our stories,” said Shaye Lane, a breast cancer survivor and one of the runway models.

Besides the fashion show, there was also a presentation to talk about the risk factors and preventative information for breast cancer.

It meant so much to Pink the Basin to be able to remind all the survivors that they weren’t alone and are well loved.

“Well, most of the ladies were just thrilled that they get to have different outfits that they won’t normally wear. And not only that, they’re our heroes. These ladies have gone through so much and we have a couple that are still going through chemo and radiation. So, we feel like we need to have them shine because again they are our heroes,” said Carolina Keith, executive director of Pink the Basin.

Although a lot of these ladies have already beat breast cancer, that doesn’t mean they’ll just stop fighting.

Now they’re fighting for other people too.