Breast cancer survivors help fill current patients' stomachs and hearts

Every Wednesday, the Hope House Honeybees who are breast cancer survivors, make lunches at the Allison Cancer Center for patients sitting in a place they once were.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Hope House Honeybees are buzzing around the Allison Cancer Center kitchen every Wednesday, packing lunches for patients doing chemotherapy.

"We go in and talk to the patients in there and we have a grid of how their chemo chairs are set up and we ask them what they'd like to have and they tell us," said Donna Cannon.

For these honeybees, one reason they do this is to give back.

"I love the interaction that we get to have with them," said Cannon.

However, they also do this because at one point someone was doing the same for them.

"We are alive by the grace of God and we want to give back. We're all survivors," Cannon said.

These honeybees are all breast cancer survivors.

"We didn't think we'd be here this long so we want to give back to those and show them that you can survive with this. You don't have to die with it and you know when they ask us, especially if they ask how long our survivor is, we can give them hope and love," said Cannon.

So by bringing patients these lunches. These busy bees want to not just fill patient's stomach with food but also fill their hearts with hope.

"It's really the most rewarding thing you can do. It really is, I love it," Cannon said.