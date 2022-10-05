Midland College cosmetology department offers pink hair extensions for breast cancer awareness

This service is available for a $5 donation, which will go to support breast cancer awareness and research.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland College cosmetology salon is once again offering temporary pink hair extensions for the month of October.

Anyone who is interested in getting an extension can visit the salon, which is located between the Technology Center and the Helen L. Greathouse Child Care Center.

Salon hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To schedule an appointment you can call 432-685-6721.

The salon also offers a variety of other services from hair cuts and color to manicures and waxing. Many of these services are discounted or free for MC employees and students.