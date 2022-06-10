Midland support group helps women who had or have breast cancer

"It's been a dear sweet blessing to have a group of sisters that have been there, done that."

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Laughter and chatter can be heard throughout all of the Hope House when these women get together. All brought under this roof because of one thing, breast cancer.

"It's been a dear sweet blessing to have a group of sisters that have been there, done that," said Linda Greene, a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed 10 years ago.

These sisters are a part of the Young and the Breastless , a support group for women who either had breast cancer or currently have it.

"I don't know what I expected about a support group, but I thought it would be maybe everybody's telling sad stories, a real downer," said Greene.

However, she was in for a surprise.

"It is a lifter upper, and a support group like nobody's business," said Greene.

Members of the group stick together through the good times and the bad.

"We are survivors, and were celebrating, and we have a group of ladies to survive with us, so it helps get into perspective those little things that just really can get to you, sometimes they are big things," said Greene.

Jen Johnson is a survivor who was diagnosed just this May.

"When I was diagnosed with cancer, I quickly needed a group of women that could relate to how I felt," said Johnson.

Being amongst these women, she has always felt accepted.

"I feel normal whenever I come here," said Johnson. "Most people, when they find out you have cancer, they shy away from you. People don't know what to say or how to act, so just being here in those moments, you just feel natural and that you're accepted, and people aren't afraid to talk to me, and I'm not afraid to talk to them. I will come as long as Young and the Breastless is a thing."