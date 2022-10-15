Gifts of Hope hosts 'Pink in the Park' in Midland

The event took place at Centennial Park in Downtown Midland and spread awareness for breast cancer and their survivors.

Not only was everyone there to have a good time, but also to show their support for those in their community who are survivors or still going through treatment for breast cancer.

“So today we are just having a celebration of breast cancer survivorship," Executive Director of Gifts of Hope Clint Dickson said. "We’re also raising awareness for breast cancer and really promoting the ladies in our community who have really overcome and grown through a cancer journey. We’re celebrating their survivorship; we’re also honoring those who fought before and there are some who are still in active treatment. We’re just trying to encourage them and let them know there are people here who care.”

The event included things such as a guest speaker, fashion show and a victory lap around the park for breast cancer survivors.

The local community, which includes other local non-profits and businesses, stepped up to do what they can to help out.

“It’s really exciting, it’s a lot of work," Dickson continued. "But the joy that comes through that, getting to talk to local business owners who’ve come alongside and partnered with us and hear their stories of how breast cancer has affected their lives and what they want to do and how they want to make a difference, it’s just overwhelmingly joyful really.”