Proclamation made to honor domestic violence victim Veronica Sanchez

The West Texas community came together to show support for those impacted by domestic violence.

MIDLAND, Texas — Law enforcement, city leaders, domestic violence survivors and families gathered in Midland to honor and remember domestic violence victims at the Domestic Violence Awareness Walk.

"Veronica Renee Sanchez was a victim of domestic violence, her life was expectantly cut short at the age of 19 due to the violence that has taken so many lives in the past," said Midland City Council member Jack Ladd.

Veronica Sanchez is remembered fondly by those who knew her.

"She had a heart of gold, unfortunately she was taken from us in February of this year by a coworker," said Jennifer Sanchez, Veronica's mother.

Friday, Veronica will be honored in Midland for decades to come after the city made a proclamation.

"Declaring Dec. 18, 2022 as Veronica Renee Sanchez Day," said Ladd.

This is a move that means so much to Veronica's family.

"It is a huge honor to her, of course we would love to have our child back, we would give anything in the world to have our daughter back, but unfortunately we can't," Jennifer Sanchez said. "And we know she's smiling down on us and y'all are doing great, but it is a huge honor to have your daughter declared her own day in the books, so to speak. And I know she's smiling about it, she's sitting there going 'I'm loving it, I'm loving the attention.'"

The Event ended with a walk, a river of purple to honor victims like Veronica and so many others who lost their lives to domestic violence.