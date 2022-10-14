Odessa man to receive new medicine treatment for Parkinson's Disease

Bobby Hill received the dose in the British Virgin Islands since it has yet to be approved by the U.S. FDA, and so far the results have been encouraging.

ODESSA, Texas — Parkinson’s Disease is a brain disorder that affects every person who has it differently. Recently, one Odessa man took part in the first human trial for a medicine that is trying to cure the ailment.

His name is Bobby Hill, and he was part of a small group of people from around the United States who made the trip to the British Virgin Islands to take part in the trial. Now the travel was necessary because the FGF-1 medicine that has been developed by the Zhittya Genesis Medicine Group to treat Parkinson’s Disease has not been approved by the U.S. FDA, and their estimations say it could be another three-to-seven years before a decision will be made on that front. However, for Hill, the results have been encouraging so far.

Hill is 60 years old, and he has been battling Parkinson’s for 16 years. He was recognized Wednesday night at the Petroleum Club of Midland as one of the first humans to receive the new medicine, called FGF-1, that, according to the Zhittya Genesis Medicine Group that created it, stimulates the growth of new blood vessels, a process known as angiogenesis.

They say that the loss of dopamine neurons is believed to be the root cause of Parkinson’s Disease, and this treatment helps regenerate them.

CEO Dan Montano has been encouraged by the results so far.

“In humans, the longest one we’ve dosed so far has been six weeks, but their skills, their movement skills have improved 50%,” said Montano. “So, we’re extremely happy with the first information, but we think it will take 12 months to see the full fate of the outcome, but we’re very pleased with the direction.”

Hill said it’s been a little up and down so far, but he understands he must be patient with the timeline of the process. He spoke at the event about some of the things he’s been able to do again.

“For me, I’m able to shave again with my right hand,” said Hill, who is also the President and Owner of JAB services. “I’m able to brush my teeth with my right hand. I’m able to eat with my right hand, so it may not mean much to you, but for somebody who hasn’t been able to do it for 16 years, it’s wonderful you know.”

Hill has tried many treatments over the years during his fight with Parkinson’s, so he was more than willing to give this medicine a chance.

“But you know I’ll do anything for Parkinson’s research,” said Hill. “For getting it done and getting everybody that has it, give them a cure, give them hope is the main thing.”