ECISD holds annual convocation ceremony

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD held its annual convocation Tuesday night.
About 4,000 district team members gathered at Ratliff stadium to celebrate the previous school year's accomplishments, while looking forward to the coming year.
"We're going to celebrate their success," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "We've been working for three years to create opportunities for kids really to level up to be better as an organization, and we have evidence that we are much better than we have ever been before."
The event featured snow cones and opportunities to take team photos and videos.
ECISD will begin welcoming students back into the classroom on Aug. 9.