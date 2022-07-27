MISD, ECISD offering free or reduced lunches

Both districts need parents to fill out an application or income form.

TEXAS, USA — As the 2022-2023 school year approaches, MISD is reminding parents they can apply for free or reduced meals.

School districts in Texas consider factors like household size and total household income when determining if a student is eligible.

The district says a lot of parents do not think their child will qualify for this program when they actually do. They encourage everyone to apply just in case.

Applications are also open throughout the school year and children may become eligible at a later point due to income changes.

Additionally, foster children are categorically eligible for free meals. Guardians do not need to fill out an application but documentation by the state or a local entity is required.

If you have applied and were approved last year, you will still need to apply again.

For MISD, you are asked to fill out one application per family.

To fill out an application you can click or tap here .

ECISD on the other hand provides free lunches and breakfast to all students.

In order to continue being able to provide this service, however, the district needs parents to fill out an income survey.

For most families you can find that income survey by clicking or tapping here .

For STEM Academy parents you can fill out a different form online or by going to a middle or high school campus.

If your child attends a school that is outside of Midland or Ector County ISDs, you can call your local school district to see if they take applications for free or reduced lunches.