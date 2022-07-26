Tax-free weekend guide: What qualifies and what doesn't?

Like everything else these days, back-to-school supplies have gone up in price. Texans who do their shopping on Aug. 5-7, can save a little money.

HOUSTON — Parents about to do their back-to-school shopping may be in for sticker shock.

It pays to do your homework ahead of time and compare prices for the best bang for your buck. The Passionate Penny Pincher blog is chock full of suggestions and price comparisons.

The best time to shop for supplies across Texas will be the Sales Tax Holiday weekend coming up on Aug. 5-7.

You won't pay taxes on school supplies or most clothing and footwear that cost up to $100.

There's no limit on the number of items you can buy and the $99.99 limit is per item -- not per purchase.

Many stores will have sales that weekend to help save even more money!

We've put together this tax-free weekend guide to help craft your game plan.

School supplies that qualify for Sales Tax Holiday

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Kits offered by retailers

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Clothing and footwear that qualify for Sales Tax Holiday

Adult diapers

Aprons (household)

Athletic socks

Baby bibs

Baby clothes

Baby diapers (cloth or disposable)

Backpacks for elementary/secondary students

Baseball caps

Baseball jerseys

Blouses

Boots: General purpose; fashion; cowboy; hiking

General purpose/fashion

Bow ties

Bowling shirts

Bras

Camp clothes

Caps (baseball, fishing, golf)

Chef uniforms

Children’s novelty costumes

Clerical vestments

Coats and wraps

Coveralls

Diapers (cloth and disposable)

Dresses

Earmuffs

Employee uniforms (unless rented)

Fishing caps

Fishing vests (non-flotation)

Football jerseys

Gloves: General use; leather

Golf caps

Golf dresses

Golf jackets and windbreakers

Golf shirts

Golf skirts

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits and uniforms

Hats

Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts

Hosiery, including support hosiery

Hunting vests

Jackets

Jeans

Jogging apparel

Knitted caps or hats

Leg warmers

Leotards and tights

Mask, costume

Mask, cloth and disposable fabric face masks

Neckwear and ties

Nightgowns and nightshirts

Painter pants

Pajamas

Pants

Pantyhose

Raincoats and ponchos

Rain hats

Religious clothing

Robes

Safety shoes (adaptable for street wear)

Scarves

Scout uniforms

Shawls and wraps

Shirts

Shirts (hooded)

Shoes Boat Cross trainers Dress Flip-flops (rubber thongs) Jellies Running (without cleats) Safety (suitable for everyday use) Sandals Slippers Sneakers and tennis Tennis Walking

Shorts

Skirts

Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas

Slippers

Slips

Soccer socks

Socks

Suits, slacks, and jackets

Support hosiery

Suspenders

Sweatshirts

Sweat suits

Sweaters

Swimsuits

Tennis accessories Tennis dresses Tennis shorts Tennis shoes Tennis skirts

Ties (neckties - all)

Tights

Trousers

Underclothes

Underpants

Undershirts

Uniforms (school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire)

Veils

Vests (generally) Fishing (non-flotation) Hunting Work clothes

Work uniforms

Workout clothes

Items that don't qualify for Sales Tax Holiday

Items sold for $100 or more

Clothing subscription boxes

Specially-designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear For example, golf cleats and football pads are usually worn only when people play golf or football, so they do not qualify for the exemption. Tennis shoes, jogging suits and swimsuits, however, can be worn for other than athletic activity and qualify for the exemption.

Clothing or footwear rentals, alterations (including embroidery) and cleaning services

Items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks and zippers

Jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories

Barrettes

Belt buckles (sold separately)

Bobby pins

Elastic ponytail holders

Ribbons

Hair bows

Hair clips

Headbands

Computers

Software

Textbooks

Certain baggage items: Framed backpacks; luggage; briefcases; athletic, duffle or gym bags; computer bags; purses

Office supplies under a business account

Online Purchases and Telephone Orders

During the holiday you can buy qualifying items in-store, online, by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means. The sale of the item must take place during the specific period.