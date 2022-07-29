NewsWest 9, Odessa Sonic team up for teacher supply drive

ODESSA, Texas — With the school year right around the corner, NewsWest 9 has partnered with Odessa Sonic to ensure local teachers have the supplies they need to kick things off right.
Anyone interested in helping out can purchase new, unopened school supplies from the list below, and drop them off in the labeled barrels located at any of the following locations.
Supplies:
- Colored Pencils
- Tissue
- Expo and Washable Markers
- Clorox Wipes
- Notebook Paper
- Hand Sanitizer
- Composition books
- Pens and Pencils
- Glue
- Ziploc Bags
- Headphones or earbuds
- Blunt Scissors
- Crayons
- Folders
- Binders
Drop-off locations:
- United Supermarkets Odessa
- 2751 N County Rd W, Odessa, TX 79764
- 1350 E 8th St, Odessa, TX 79761
- 4950 E 42nd St, Odessa, TX 79762
- United Supermarkets Midland
- 1002 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79701
- 3317 Midland Dr, Midland, TX 79707
- 4706 N Midkiff Rd, Midland, TX 79705
- Edward Jones Marissa Salgado
- 7270 State Hwy Suite 218
- ECISD administration Building
- 802 N Sam Houston Ave, Odessa, TX 79761
- Music City Mall
- 4101 E 42nd St, Odessa, TX 79762
- NewsWest9
- 11320 W County Rd 127, Odessa, TX 79765