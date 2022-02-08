ECISD welcomes new teachers at reception

ECISD is bringing in 400 new teachers this year from across the country and to help make the move easier, they brought in 50 vendors at the event.

"Many of them when they come to town, they need a bank, they need a dentist, they need a church, they need a place to volunteer as a nonprofit," said Renee Earls, the President SEO for the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. "You know they need all of these services so our vendors are here to tell them what they offer and again just welcome them and really encourage them as they start this school year."