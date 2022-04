Fans can sign up for the promotional games while at the events, and on certain dates they’ll be treated to giveaways.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — When you’re at a Midland RockHounds game this season, baseball isn’t the only competition that you’ll be seeing on the field.

Fans will also have a chance to get out there to be a part of several new promotional games the team will feature.