Get to Know Olympian Nick Allen

The Midland Rockhounds infielder will be competing for Team USA on their baseball team at the Tokyo Olympics.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Rockhounds infielder Nick Allen will be competing for the Team USA baseball team as the sport makes it return to the Olympic Games.

The 22-year old from San Diego, California was a third round pick for the Oakland Athletics back in 2017.

He has been with the Midland Rockhounds for the 2021 season and so far has hit six home runs, 31 RBIs and is batting over .300 in 50 games.

Allen plays shortstop for the Rockhounds and will contribute for Team USA as an infielder.

Allen earned his spot on a roster after earning a chance to tryout for the team earlier this year. The 5'8" 170-pounder impressed and grabbed his spot on the team.

Team USA is filled with minor leaguers as well as former MLB players, including Todd Frazier, Edwin Jackson and Scott Kazmir.

Their first two games are scheduled to take place on July 30 and 31, both at 5 a.m. CDT, as they take on Israel and then South Korea. However, these are not the exact times the games will air on TV.

A replay of the game against Israel will air Friday at 9:30 a.m. on NBC Sports Network. The game against South Korea will air live Saturday at 5 a.m. on NBC Sports Network.