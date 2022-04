Concerts, a Topgolf-style tournament and “Ballpark Brews” headline the list of events.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland RockHounds have a full lineup of events at Momentum Bank Ballpark this season, even when the team is not in town.

This includes a craft beer tasting festival scheduled for April 23 and for the first time, a Topgolf-style event called “Ballpark Links” on May 6 and 7.