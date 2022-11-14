Veteran supports other veterans through networking

Jayni Whitefield served in the US Army over 14 years and continues her service as a reservist.

MIDLAND, Texas — Jayni Whitefield is an Army veteran who has served for 14 years.

"Being a woman, in that field, I've always felt talking to my other female counterparts, you have something to prove when you come in and you have to come in with a tougher mentality because it is a man's world in that field, and you got to prove that you're just as good to be there," said Whitefield.

After all, military life runs in the family, starting with her grandfather, who served in the Navy. Her stepfather also served in the Army.

"It wasn't something that compelled me, but I always had a special place in my heart for the military," said Whitefield.

Today, Whitefield still serves, but as a reservist. She currently works at PermiaCare , a center that is the mental health authority for the Permian Basin. Whitefield is the Veteran Representative, which means her job makes life easier for other veterans.

"You have to be a veteran to be in that position because you have to be able to relate with other veterans," said Whitefield. "So that's what made me perfect for the position, because I'm a veteran and a spouse of a veteran, my husband serves still. I know what it's like to be at home while your service member serves. I know the hardships that get called upon because of your service."

But the service of others can be tough when it comes to civilian life. Whether it's mental health issues, PTSD or substance abuse, to name a few, any veteran who is needing help can get it. That's why Whitefield works with several organizations in the community to show veterans the resources available for anything they're looking for.

"A lot of veterans who come to me lately want rental assistance, assistance with food, I have homeless veterans, they need a place to go," said Whitefield. "I make it my mission to help veterans, especially older veterans that don't know the resources out there."

And it's not just veterans, but their families, who also need the guidance for a stronger foundation at home.

"Say their veteran came home and they didn't talk about their service and they don't understand, they need to connect with someone who does understand that so I'm trying to bring all these people together," said Whitefield.

All of this is done at no cost. So why does it matter? For veterans, sometimes the life-changing moments are just a phone call away.

"You don't know what you don't know, and sometimes these people are desperate," said Whitefield. "I had this vet who was Korean War and elderly. He needed hearing aids for 10 years and he couldn't afford them. They're $4,000 for hearing aids. He's like 'I already spent $4,000 on my first pair and those went bad after 10 years, I need another pair.' I'm like, 'You know what, let me get you hooked up with the VA.' He got VA healthcare and got free hearing aids, free of charge, and that's all it took."

Whitefield helps facilitate several types of peer support groups. A safe space where veterans can talk and support one other.

"A lot of servicemembers, the thing they like about it is the camaraderie," said Whitefield. "The brotherhood, sisterhood, it's an unbreakable bond we have, and you could barely know somebody, but if you served and went through the same experience, you're tied for life. You have each other's back, that's what we're taught from the get-go and once that person gets out of the service, they lose that and self-isolate. That's why these peer groups help."

Although Whitefield continues to serve part time, the big focus full time is serving the ones who have also served for us.

"I love what I do, I wouldn't have served 14 years plus if I didn't like what I did in the service," said Whitefield.