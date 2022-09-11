Midland College Military Resource Center provides services for veteran students

Midland College's Military Resource Center will be honoring Veterans on Veterans Day with a celebration at 11 a.m. at Beal Plaza.

MIDLAND, Texas — For 26 years, Jesus Ortega served all over in the U.S. Navy.

"Been around the world twice in my lifetime," said Ortega. "I’ve stepped foot on just about every country and continent, I'm very grateful for that."

However, now retired as a veteran, he has made Midland College home.

"When I first was a student here, I started coming to class in 2016, they had just established the veterans association here at the campus," said Ortega.

While getting involved with veterans services on campus, he's been able to connect with veterans just like him.

"When they established the program, I got to meet with probably about 80% of the veterans here," said Ortega. "All branches swap stories, tell about each other, so I got to see the program grow."

Now, five years after starting as a student, he's a Director of Technical Services at the College, and also frequently helps at the Military Resource Center. This is something that allows him to keep the same camaraderie he once had while serving.

"We provide a lot of resources," said Ortega. "This room we’re in is one catered for veterans to come in, do homework, have a snack, talk about old stories and keep that camaraderie and teamwork going."

To honor the veterans at Midland College, the Military Resource Center will be holding a celebration Friday at 11 a.m. at Beal Plaza on campus.