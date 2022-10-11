"It's a small token of appreciation for the sacrifice that they make"

Red Plate Diner owner Terry Lynch has a rich history of veterans in his family, and his diner will serve those heroes free treats on Veterans Day.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Red Plate Diner in Midland is offering a deal for veterans on veterans day.

The diner will serve veterans free biscuits and gravy during breakfast hours, and two free scoops of ice cream on a waffle cone after that until they close at 4 P.M.

Veterans day gives us all a chance to recognize and honor those who have served our country, and that makes Red Plate Diner the spot for the sweetest deal in town for veterans on Friday, November 11th.

The diner is serving up some sweet treats on this special day, and it understands the importance of showing appreciation.

“You know, it’s an obvious thing, I mean, it’s a small token of our appreciation for the sacrifice that they make," said Terry Lynch, owner of Red Plate Diner. "When we bought this place 14 years ago, we started that very year, serving veterans ice cream on veterans day, and we started serving breakfast in January, and we thought, this is a perfect time to honor them by giving them some breakfast and then continuing with our waffle cone the rest of the day.”

For Lynch, the kind gesture has a personal connection.

“I have a rich history of veterans in my family, and also a lot of our guests are veterans that eat with us and dine with us on a daily basis, and so they mean the world to us and should to everybody," said Lynch.

When it comes to whether or not veterans need to show any identification to get the free food, the answer is no.

“Absolutely not," said Lynch. "Just come in and let us know that you served and we’re going to take care of you. There’s not any need for any paperwork or anything like that. We want it to be a pleasant experience, and so we just hope they all get in here and get some free breakfast on us or a free scoop of ice cream later on in the day.”