UTPB STEM Academy graduating its first class of seniors this spring

They'll have about 50 graduating seniors walking the stage at the Wagner Noel in May.

ODESSA, Texas — High school graduation is on the horizon for seniors at UTPB STEM Academy, but this year is extremely special for them.

"We're so proud of our seniors and all the hard work that they've done," Shannon Davidson, superintendent said.

Teachers and administrators at UTPB STEM Academy have been waiting for this great feat, graduating their very first class of seniors.

"It has this really big accomplishment feeling because now we get to watch those same exact students that we started in a dance studio with, walk the stage at the Wagner," Candi Sikes, instructional coach said.

There was one that got a little ahead of the others too.

"We have had one graduate early. She graduated in December and she started her college career at Baylor and we're super excited for her," Davidson said.

"I love the fact that my teachers know me by my first name and not my last name and of course we all know each other and all my friends and we've been friends for 7 years now and so graduating is like graduating with your family," said Madison Biggerstaff, UTPB STEM Academy senior.

"I'm excited to be the first to graduate," said Luis Rosas, UTPB STEM Academy senior.

But the special day isn't here just yet. Until then, administrators are making these seniors' final lap, one to remember.

"A lot of our energy is going into making this first class, their experiences here with us very special for them because this was our vision," Davidson said.

They'll have a signing day, celebrating each senior's college or career choice and they're even hoping to host a prom.