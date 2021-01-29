UTPB hires new head of the graduate program for the Department of Kinesiology

Dr. Moran Sciamama-Saghiv previously worked at North Carolina A&T State University.

ODESSA, Texas — UTPB has hired a new director of the graduate program for the Department of Kinesiology.

Dr. Moran Sciamam Saghiv previously worked at North Carolina A&T State University as an associate professor of the clinical exercise physiology.

“Dr. Sciamama-Saghiv is joining The University of Texas Permian Basin’s College of Health Sciences and Human Performance at such a vital time in its growth,” says Dr. Donna Beuk, Dean of the College of Health Sciences and Human Performance. “His experience and education will enhance the college’s strategic planning to meet the University’s mission and vision, while also serving the needs of our students and community. Dr. Sciamama-Saghiv is perfectly suited to strengthen the Kinesiology Department in order to meet the education needs, and future employment demands, in the Kinesiology field.

Sciamama-Saghiv has experience in leadership positions including five years as a dean, two as an associate dean and five years as a department chair/program director.