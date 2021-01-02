UTPB Stem Academy opens applications for 2021-2022

You must send in your application before April 15 at 4pm to be part of the lottery.

ODESSA, Texas — The 2021-2022 applications for the UTPB Stem Academy are now available to the public.

This is only for students who are currently not enrolled in the program already.

You can find the application on their website.

If you are a sibling who is on the wait list, you must fill out an application.

Re-enrollment forms will be sent out after spring break if you are currently in the program.

The program is available to students who are in K-12. You must apply before 4:00 p.m. on April 15 to be eligible for the lottery.