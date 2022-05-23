x
Local News

Summer Mummers returns for 74th season

This year's production is called "Game of Homes: A Song of Dirtland".
Credit: Summer Mummers

MIDLAND, Texas — A West Texas staple is back: Summer Mummers is returning for its 74th season.

This year's show is called "Game of Homes: A Song of Dirtland".

Summer Mummers features a melodrama performance followed by the All-American Olio. Popcorn throwing is encouraged and drinks are available for purchase as well.

The show will run every Friday and Saturday from June 3 to September 3 at the Yucca Theatre downtown. Each performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale, prices are $30 for the house seats and $40 for the pit.

If you're planning to visit for your first time, make sure you read these rules and suggestions concerning beverages, popcorn and even a suggested dress code to make sure you are comfortable, don't lose any valuables and have a fun and safe time.

