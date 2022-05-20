x
Odessa Arts to host 'Hot Summer Nights'

The concerts will be held every Friday in June and July except for July 1.
Credit: Discover Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding its Hot Summer Nights throughout the months of June and July. 

Every Friday, there will be a new performer either at the Ector County Theatre (June) or Noel Heritage Plaza (July). The only date that will not have a concert is July 1. They will take place from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. 

The lineup in June includes: 

  • June 3: West Texas Jazz Society
  • June 10: Montopolis
  • June 17: White Ghost Shivers
  • June 24: Stephanie Urbina Jones and The Honky Tonk Mariachi 

The lineup in July includes: 

  • July 8: Donovan Keith
  • July 15: The Vinyl Stripes
  • July 22: The Selfless Lovers
  • July 29: Battle of the Band Winner

