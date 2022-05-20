Odessa Arts to host 'Hot Summer Nights'

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding its Hot Summer Nights throughout the months of June and July.
Every Friday, there will be a new performer either at the Ector County Theatre (June) or Noel Heritage Plaza (July). The only date that will not have a concert is July 1. They will take place from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The lineup in June includes:
- June 3: West Texas Jazz Society
- June 10: Montopolis
- June 17: White Ghost Shivers
- June 24: Stephanie Urbina Jones and The Honky Tonk Mariachi
The lineup in July includes:
- July 8: Donovan Keith
- July 15: The Vinyl Stripes
- July 22: The Selfless Lovers
- July 29: Battle of the Band Winner