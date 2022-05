There will be live music in front of the museum every Sunday night in the months of June and July, except for July 3.

MIDLAND, Texas — Summer Sunday Lawn Concerts are returning to the Museum of the Southwest through the months of June and July.

The free concerts, held on the front lawn of the Historic Turner Mansion, feature some of the best jazz, pop, country and folk music groups the Permian Basin has to offer.

