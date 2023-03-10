x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Shawn Adkins trial pushed back after continuance motion granted

The trial will either take place on August 7 or September 11.

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — The trial of Shawn Adkins has been pushed back after the defense team was granted a continuance by the judge in the 32nd District Court. 

According to the District Clerk in Mitchell County, the new trial date will either be on August 7 or September 11. Adkins trial was supposed to begin on April 11, 2023. There have been multiple postponements and cancellations since Adkins has been arrested and charged. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

More Videos

In Other News

Shamrock 5K race returns to Odessa

Before You Leave, Check This Out