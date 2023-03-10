Shawn Adkins trial pushed back after continuance motion granted

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — The trial of Shawn Adkins has been pushed back after the defense team was granted a continuance by the judge in the 32nd District Court.

According to the District Clerk in Mitchell County, the new trial date will either be on August 7 or September 11. Adkins trial was supposed to begin on April 11, 2023. There have been multiple postponements and cancellations since Adkins has been arrested and charged.