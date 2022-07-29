Shawn Adkins trial moved from Mitchell County to Nolan County

A hearing was held on July 21, 2022, which led to the court transferring the trial from one county to another county within the 32nd Judicial Court

The Shawn Adkins trial has been moved within the 32nd Judicial District from Mitchell County to Nolan County.

On July 21, 2022, the court found it "in the interest of justice, judicial economy, safety and convenience" to move the trial venue.

The trial was initially set to take place in June of 2022, but was pushed back to April of 2023 after new discovery was submitted by the State.

The State handed over two terabytes worth of new discovery to the Defense during the pretrial hearing. This includes never-before-seen video interviews.

Adkins was taken into custody in June of 2021 for the Murder of teenager Hailey Dunn. Dunn disappeared back in 2010 and her remains were found in Scurry County in 2013 on land that was owned by Adkins.

Adkins was officially indicted in December of 2021 and waived his right to an arraignment in January of 2022.