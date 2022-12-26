12 years after Hailey Dunn's disappearance and murder, where does the case stand?

Dunn disappeared the day after Christmas in 2010.

COLORADO CITY, Texas — Dec. 26, 2022 marks 12 years since the disappearance and murder of Hailey Dunn.

The 13-year-old vanished from Colorado City in 2010, just one day after Christmas.

Hailey reportedly told her mother that she was going to her father's house and planned to spend the night with a friend but never arrived.

Her remains were found three years later in Scurry County. She was laid to rest in 2017.

The case stalled for around a decade, with no arrests being made. At the time, authorities believed Dunn's mother's boyfriend, Shawn Adkins, was the last person to see her.

While Adkins was named a person of interest, for years no suspects were officially declared and no arrests were made.

Finally in June 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for Adkins out of Nolan County and he was arrested by the Texas Rangers.

According to his arrest affidavit, authorities believe he struck Dunn in the head with a blunt object and intentionally tampered with her corpse.

Adkins was indicted for murder by a grand jury. His trial was set to start around one year after his arrest, but a discovery of two terabytes of new data by the State pushed the trial back to April 11, 2023.

The trial was also moved from Mitchell County to Nolan County "in the interest of justice, judicial economy, safety and convenience".