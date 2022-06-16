Shawn Adkins trial pushed back to April of 2023

The new trial date was tentatively set due to new evidence provided by the State.

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — Shawn Adkins' trial for the murder of Colorado City teen Hailey Dunn has been pushed back. The trial was set to start on June 28 but is now postponed until April 11, 2023 due to new discovery from the State.

The State handed over two terabytes worth of new discovery to the Defense during the pretrial hearing. This includes never-before-seen video interviews.

The Defense is also expected to file a motion to change the venue of the trial, which is currently at the 32nd District Court in Mitchell County. If the venue is changed, this could impact the new trial date in April of 2023.

Back in 2010, Colorado City teenager, Hailey Dunn, went missing. Dunn's remains were found in Scurry County in 2013 on land that had been owned by Adkins' family.

At the time of her disappearance, Adkins was dating Hailey's mother, Billie Dunn. Adkins was later named as a person of interest in the case.

In June of 2021, Adkins was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers in Big Spring after they said DNA samples linked him to the murder.

Adkins was indicted in December of 2021, and waived his right to an arraignment in January of 2022.