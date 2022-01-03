Grand Jury indicts Shawn Adkins for murder of Hailey Dunn

Court documents state Adkins caused the death of Hailey Dunn by “striking her in the head with an unknown blunt object.”

Just over eleven years after young Colorado City teen Hailey Dunn went missing, a grand jury has officially indicted Shawn Casey Adkins for her murder.

A Mitchell County grand jury handed down the indictment Dec. 30, stating Adkins knowingly committed “homicide, intentionally and knowingly concealing a human corpse with intent to impair its availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation or official proceeding related to the offense.”

Court documents state Adkins caused the death of Hailey Dunn by “striking her in the head with an unknown blunt object.”

The indictment comes six months after Adkins’ arrest. Jail records show he was booked into the Howard County Jail June 14 before his transfer to Mitchell County.

The Texas Rangers officially confirmed Adkins as the one who they believe murdered Dunn on or around the day after Christmas 2010.