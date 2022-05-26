Who is Shawn Adkins and what is his connection to Hailey Dunn?

Adkins is scheduled to be in court through the months of May and June. Here is a recap of the case and what brought him to this point.

Where does it go from here?

Over a decade after her death and disappearance had gone unsolved, Adkins was arrested and charged with her murder.

Shawn Adkins, the man accused of killing Colorado City teen Hailey Dunn, is set to soon face a jury.

Hailey Dunn's disappearance and death :

Hailey Dunn was a teenager who attended Colorado City High School.

The daughter of Clinton and Billie Jean Dunn, Hailey was involved in volleyball, softball and basketball in addition to being a cheerleader and a saxophone player.

She was last seen December 27, 2010 at her home. Court documents show investigators believe Billie's boyfriend at the time, Shawn Adkins, was the last person to see her.

Word of her disappearance made national headlines as the community rallied together to search for her.

Adkins was named a person of interest; however, no suspects were ever declared and no arrests were ever made.

No leads were made in the case until March 16, 2013, when Hailey's body was found on land belonging to Adkin's family in Scurry County. It took over a month for authorities to positively identify her body.

Hailey was finally able to be laid to rest in 2017, after investigators released her body to her mother.

Since then, investigators continued to pursue answers, with the case changing jurisdictions and getting a new investigator.