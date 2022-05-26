Shawn Adkins pretrial pushed back to June 16

Adkins pretrial hearing was originally set for today in the murder case of Colorado City teen Hailey Dunn.

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — Shawn Adkins pretrial hearing has been pushed back to June 16 according to the District Attorney.

The trial date is still set for June 28.

Adkins is accused of murdering Dunn, a Colorado City teen who went missing in 2010. Adkins was dating Hailey's mother, Billie Dunn, at the time of her disappearance.

Dunn's remains were found in Scurry County in 2013 on land owned by the Adkins family.

Adkins was later named as a person of interest in the case.

Texas Rangers arrested Adkins in Big Spring in June 2021, after they said DNA samples linked him to the murder. He was indicted in December 2021, before waiving his right for an arraignment in January of 2022.