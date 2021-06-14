Shawn Adkins arrested for murder

At this time, we do not know who he has been accused of killing.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Shawn Adkins, 35, has been arrested and charged with murder.

According to jail records, the Big Spring Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest and he was booked into the Howard County Jail on June 14.

At this time there is no word on the specifics of the charges, including who the victim is.

Adkins is linked to the disappearance and death of Hailey Dunn, having been the only person of interest named in the case. He was never officially considered a suspect by authorities.

Hailey Dunn went missing in December 2010. Her body was found in March 2012, and she was laid to rest in 2017.

Dunn's remains were found on land owned by his family. Adkins was dating Hailey's mother at the time of her disappearance.

Adkin's bond is currently set at $2,000,000.