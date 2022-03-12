Santa and bikers deliver toys to kids at the Boys and Girls Club

ODESSA, Texas — Christmas came a little early today at the Boys and Girls Club thanks to Santa and his friends from multiple biker organizations.



Ruhnke's Extreme Cycles and multiple biker organizations teamed up with Santa to deliver toys to the Boys and Girls Club on 800 East 13th Street in Odessa.



"The exciting thing about that is the diverse group of people that we get that come out and support the community, owner of Ruhnke’s Extreme Cycles Mike Ruhnke said. "It's a fun thing to get together with Santa and do something for the kids but it's just important that we remember that the real reason of this season is Jesus Christ that was born of the Virgin Mary and eventually died on the cross to save us from our sins."



Kids at the event got to go to different activities including sitting on Santa’s lap to take pictures with him and getting to ride on some of the motorcycles around the parking lot.



This event also just lets the children of the Boys and Girls Club know that their community is here for them.



The Boys and Girls Club even received a donation from the American Legion.



Some of the bikers present today even grew up going to this same Boys and Girls Club and felt that this event was a way of paying it forward.



"You're seeing actual community happen," Andra Jones, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin, said. "That it's not just reliant on one organization, it's a lot of groups […] so it takes a whole community to put on an event like this so that all the kids are impacted and kids are seeing that the community cares about them during this giving season."



Both the Boys and Girls Club and the bikers plan on continuing this annual event for many years and holiday seasons to come.