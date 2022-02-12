'Maybe in Midland-Odessa' gathering public input for potential entertainment district

The Facebook page has received over 300 responses so far about what people would like to see.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Facebook page "Maybe In Midland-Odessa" is currently gathering public input and comments regarding a potential entertainment/cultural district in Downtown Midland.

The new district would make the downtown area more pedestrian friendly by reducing traffic times and expanding walkways. It would also allow more room to hold festivals and allow local businesses to grow.

However, according to page owner Kevin Dawson, most commenters are hoping that much more comes to Midland's downtown area.

"The general consensus and the comments that we’re getting is yes, we want to see more downtown restaurants, more downtown entertainment and family friendly places that people will want to come in the evenings and on the weekends versus just when the weather’s nice,” Dawson said.

Dawson was approached by the group behind the project, who asked him to help spread the work about the project and gather input.

“'The people actually behind this project reached out to me personally and said hey we’d like to discuss this project with you,'" Dawson said.

So far, Dawson said the post on his Facebook page has garnered over 300 responses.